Singer Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Gale Welcome Their 2nd Baby

Country star Jimmie Allen has a new addition to his "Home Sweet Hometown"!
The Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestant welcomed his second daughter, Zara James, with wife Alexis Gale. The musician posted a photo of the three in the hospital on his Instagram page on Sunday, Oct. 17, a day after the baby was born.
"The new addition to our family is here and we couldn't be happier to finally meet her," he wrote. "Alexis you're a champion, I love you and so thankful for you."
The couple also shares 19-month-old daughter Naomi, while Jimmie has a 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.
Allen announced on The Sam Alex Show in June that he and his wife were expecting a second baby girl.
Allen and Gale tied the knot in May after postponing their nuptials due to the pandemic. "Forever with you," Gale captioned an Instagram wedding video on May 27. Their star-studded wedding guest list included artists Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and his wife Sabina Gadecki-Rich.
"You fill every ounce of my soul with happiness, laughter and love. I couldn't ask for a better life partner & best friend. Love you forevaaa suga," Gale gushed to celebrate Allen's birthday in June.
Allen previously told E! News that he puts his family at the forefront of his artistry.
"I kind of wanted to start leaving legacies, leaving their legacy through my music," the Bettie James EP artist explained in July. "My son Aadyn is loving being a big brother and [Alexis] is loving being a mom."
And, the multi-tasking dad of three always makes time for his tots. "So glad I got to go home and see my babies, even if it was just for one day," the DWTS star shared on Oct. 8. "Daddy Love y'all."
Gale commented, "Those hours together mean so much to us, you have no idea. Love you hubby" with a white heart emoji.
Now, the family of five can look forward to many more "Good Times" ahead.