Singer Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Gale Welcome Their 2nd Baby

Country star Jimmie Allen has a new addition to his "Home Sweet Hometown"!

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestant welcomed his second daughter, Zara James, with wife Alexis Gale. The musician posted a photo of the three in the hospital on his Instagram page on Sunday, Oct. 17, a day after the baby was born.

"The new addition to our family is here and we couldn't be happier to finally meet her," he wrote. "Alexis you're a champion, I love you and so thankful for you."

The couple also shares 19-month-old daughter Naomi, while Jimmie has a 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.