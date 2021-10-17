Christina Ricci Showcases Her Baby Bump With Stylish Outfit Perfect for Fall

Watch : Celebrity Pandemic Pregnancies: Emma Roberts, Morgan Stewart & More

It's officially hot girl fall season!

And Christina Ricci just showcased her growing baby bump with a fabulous style moment. The Addams Family actress, who is pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Oct. 16 to share a sweet selfie of her fall-ready outfit, in which she wore a caramel-colored babydoll dress with black polka dots.

The statement piece also featured puffed long sleeves and a high collar. She adorably showed off her baby bump even more by accessorizing her waist with a black belt that she wrapped in a perfect bow. Christina completed her ensemble with black leggings and matching slide sandals.

"Pregnancy style heavily influenced by feral cats and gummy bears," the A-lister quipped in her caption, adding the hashtag, "#31weekspregnantandoverit."

Since announcing she was expecting her first child with hairdresser Mark Hampton in August, whom she married earlier this month, the notoriously private Casper star has given fans rare glimpses inside her pregnancy journey.