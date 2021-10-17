People's Choice Awards

Christina Ricci Showcases Her Baby Bump With Stylish Outfit Perfect for Fall

Two months after revealing she was expecting her second child, Christina Ricci proved she's one fabulous mama with her latest fashion moment.

It's officially hot girl fall season!

And Christina Ricci just showcased her growing baby bump with a fabulous style moment. The Addams Family actress, who is pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Oct. 16 to share a sweet selfie of her fall-ready outfit, in which she wore a caramel-colored babydoll dress with black polka dots. 

The statement piece also featured puffed long sleeves and a high collar. She adorably showed off her baby bump even more by accessorizing her waist with a black belt that she wrapped in a perfect bow. Christina completed her ensemble with black leggings and matching slide sandals.

"Pregnancy style heavily influenced by feral cats and gummy bears," the A-lister quipped in her caption, adding the hashtag, "#31weekspregnantandoverit."

Since announcing she was expecting her first child with hairdresser Mark Hampton in August, whom she married earlier this month, the notoriously private Casper star has given fans rare glimpses inside her pregnancy journey.

In her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, Christina wrote, "Life keeps getting better," alongside a black-and-white image of her sonogram. Additionally, Mark posted the same caption on his page at the time.

The couple has yet to share any additional details about their little one.

Moreover, this marks the Sleepy Hallow star's second child. She is also a mom to 7-year-old son Freddie, whom she shares with ex James Heerdegen

The same month Christina announced her baby news, she filed for divorce from the cinematographer and producer after nearly seven years of marriage. According to documents obtained by E! News, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

And it's clear Christina has moved on.

Just last weekend, the Hollywood star surprised her Instagram followers when she revealed her and Mark's wedding news

"Mr. and Mrs," she captioned her post on Oct. 9, posing alongside the groom in similar outfits with an explosion of flowers displayed in the background. He posted, "Just married."

