Blake Lively Hilariously Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Makes Major Career Announcement

Watch : Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With Cheeky Bikini Photo

Once again, the couple that trolls together, stays together.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Deadpool star announced that he had finished shooting Spirited, Apple TV+'s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, and was taking a break from his film career. Obviously, Ryan's wife and fellow actor Blake Lively offered some humorous commentary.

"That's a wrap for me on Spirited," the actor wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of himself on set with co-star Will Ferrell and other cast and crew members. "Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer."

Ryan, who starred with Octavia Spencer in the 2007 film The Nines, continued, "Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

Blake commented, "Michael Caine did it first."