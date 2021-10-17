Food Network Star Anne Burrell Is Married to Stuart Claxton

Watch : Wedding Bells Are Ringing & This Couple Is Live Streaming

You butter believe it: Anne Burrell is officially off the market!

The Food Network star, who hosted Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and co-hosted Worst Cooks in America, married her fiancé, ad sales marketer, Stuart Claxton, on Saturday, Oct. 16. The reality TV personality shared the exciting wedding news on Instagram, writing, "And just like that…my wedding weekend is here."

"I get to marry my Prince Charming this weekend!!" she gushed, alongside a photo of her and the groom sharing a sweet kiss. "He finally arrived!! And I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

According to People, Anne and Stuart tied the knot with their loved ones by their side at the Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in Cazenovia, N.Y.—the chef's hometown.

"I can't believe it's really here. It's kind of surreal," Anne told the magazine early on Saturday. "We feel so much love and support from everyone who's coming."