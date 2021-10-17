Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Naughty Backstage at SNL

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Twinning in NYC

Live from New York, it's Kravis on Saturday night!

Travis Barker returned to SNL for the first time in more than 20 years, to perform drums for musical guest Young Thug, and brought along a special guest for support—his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. And based on the couple's Instagrams, she and the drummer got rather naughty backstage!

The reality star, who wore a blue leopard-print corset top with the straps pulled down and leather pants, posted on Instagram photos of herself making out with her shirtless boyfriend and draping her body over his on the couch, under a large display of framed autographed pictures of past guests. Kourtney also played with Travis', er, drumsticks.

The musician shared her pics on his own Instagram and commented on her post, "You're the best drummer I know."

Kourtney responded, "I learned from the best."

Travis' performance with Young Thug of the rapper's single "Tick Tock" marked the drummer's first time appearing on SNL since his old band Blink-182 performed on the show in 2000. On Saturday, he shared on his Instagram Story a photo taken from the stage, the ultimate keepsake.