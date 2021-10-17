Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Naughty Backstage at SNL

Live from New York, it's Kravis on Saturday night!
Travis Barker returned to SNL for the first time in more than 20 years, to perform drums for musical guest Young Thug, and brought along a special guest for support—his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. And based on the couple's Instagrams, she and the drummer got rather naughty backstage!
The reality star, who wore a blue leopard-print corset top with the straps pulled down and leather pants, posted on Instagram photos of herself making out with her shirtless boyfriend and draping her body over his on the couch, under a large display of framed autographed pictures of past guests. Kourtney also played with Travis', er, drumsticks.
The musician shared her pics on his own Instagram and commented on her post, "You're the best drummer I know."
Kourtney responded, "I learned from the best."
Travis' performance with Young Thug of the rapper's single "Tick Tock" marked the drummer's first time appearing on SNL since his old band Blink-182 performed on the show in 2000. On Saturday, he shared on his Instagram Story a photo taken from the stage, the ultimate keepsake.
The show, hosted by Rami Malek, took place a week after Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian made her SNL hosting debut. She was joined at the live taping by ex Kanye West as well as mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian, who both made cameos. The episode featured a sketch in which Kim roasted Kourtney and Travis' passionate 10-month romance, while playing her sister as a TV judge. Kourtney expressed amusement at the segment and praised the host's overall performance that night.
Travis and Kourtney flew together to New York City earlier this week for the live taping. The rocker, who lives not far from his girlfriend in the Los Angeles area, had avoided all air travel for 13 years since surviving a deadly 2008 plane crash. But the reality star, who began dating him last December, helped him conquer his fear of flying this past summer. In an interview published in Nylon magazine last month, Travis said, "I'm invincible when I'm with her."
See photos of Kourtney and Travis backstage at SNL:
