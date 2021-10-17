Ranking All of Hallmark Channel's Fall Harvest Movies

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate Halloween Early

Well, we gotta pass the time until Countdown to Christmas somehow, right?

While the Hallmark Channel's iconic seasonal programming event is launching early than ever this year—Oct. 22, more than a week before Halloween—that doesn't mean they just ignored autumn. No, no, no. Since Sept. 11, the network has debuted a new movie every Saturday night as part of their Fall Harvest, a lineup usually filled with more pumpkins than your local patch and leaves so colorful they would make Vermont in October jealous. And this season, stars like American Idol alum Lauren Alaina, Friday Night Lights' Scott Porter and Fuller House hunk Juan Pablo DiPace got in on the cozy fun—all paired with some of the channel's most reliable leads.

But does that mean the movies were any good? And, more importantly, did they actually provide the fall feels we've come to love and expect from Hallmark's assortment of autumnal outings? Wrapped in our coziest of sweaters with a pumpkin spice-flavored beverage in hand, we set out to determine which was the best of the batch.