Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Share Touching Tributes as They Mourn the Loss of Their Dog

Watch : Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Cutest Moments

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are expressing their heartache after losing their beloved dog, Frankie.

The engaged couple took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 15 to share the sad news that their furry family member had passed away. At this time, the two have yet to open up about the details surrounding Frankie's death.

"My heart is shattered," Nicola began her caption, alongside several images that captured sweet moments of her dog. "My angel frankie has gone to heaven and I can't fathom the idea of not being able to kiss his face one more time. Every room he walked into everyone ran to him. His energy was so pure and full of happiness. He was the kindest dog I've ever met."

She continued, "The fact I got to be his mom is one of the proudest things I can say. I miss him so much, my heart will never be the same without him here on earth."