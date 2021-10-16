People's Choice Awards

Tell us your favourites
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Share Touching Tributes as They Mourn the Loss of Their Dog

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 15 to share the sad news that their furry family member had passed away.

By Alyssa Morin Oct 16, 2021 11:16 PMTags
PetsTributeCouplesBrooklyn Beckham
Watch: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Cutest Moments

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are expressing their heartache after losing their beloved dog, Frankie.

The engaged couple took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 15 to share the sad news that their furry family member had passed away. At this time, the two have yet to open up about the details surrounding Frankie's death.

"My heart is shattered," Nicola began her caption, alongside several images that captured sweet moments of her dog. "My angel frankie has gone to heaven and I can't fathom the idea of not being able to kiss his face one more time. Every room he walked into everyone ran to him. His energy was so pure and full of happiness. He was the kindest dog I've ever met."

She continued, "The fact I got to be his mom is one of the proudest things I can say. I miss him so much, my heart will never be the same without him here on earth."

photos
Stars With Their Dogs to Celebrate National Puppy Day

The Bates Motel actress concluded, "I love you so much frankie and I know I'll see you again one day. Thank you for loving me."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nicola shared a photo that appeared to be taken during Frankie's final moments. 

"I miss you so much," she captioned her post.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Eve Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

2

Lizzo Claps Back at Critics After Wearing See-Through Dress to Party

3

Candace Cameron Bure Pokes Fun at Daughter's Outfit Before Film Event

Brooklyn also expressed his heartache on Instagram, writing, "Frankie was the strongest, kindest dog I've ever met. He was so gentle and it was an honor to be his dad. I miss you so much my boy. I love you so much."

Along with his message, the son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham posted a collage of pictures of Frankie, while also sharing the special way he'll always remember his dog. In one black-and-white image, Brooklyn showed off his new tattoo, which honored Frankie as the design resembled his face.

The pair's friends and followers sent their condolences in the comments section, including Meadow Walker, who replied, "love you sending angel kisses to heaven."

"I'm so sorry Nicola. This breaks my heart," AJ Michalka responded, with Ireland Basinger Baldwin adding, "I'm sorry. Sending you all my [heart emoji]."

Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka wrote, "so sorry love."

Trending Stories

1

Eve Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

2

Lizzo Claps Back at Critics After Wearing See-Through Dress to Party

3

Candace Cameron Bure Pokes Fun at Daughter's Outfit Before Film Event

4

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Mourn the Loss of Their Dog

5

See Robert Pattinson Dodge Bullets in Explosive Batman Trailer

Latest News

Exclusive

Elvira Pulls Back the Curtain on Her Beloved Halloween Persona

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Mourn the Loss of Their Dog

Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Vicki Gunvalson Accuses Ex-Fiancé Steve Lodge of Cheating on Her

See Robert Pattinson Dodge Bullets in Explosive Batman Trailer

How Adele Reacted After Learning Ed Sheeran's Also Releasing New Album

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Showcase Love With PDA-Filled Pics