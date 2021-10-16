Real Housewives' Vicki Gunvalson Accuses Ex-Fiancé Steve Lodge of Cheating on Her

Watch : Vicki Gunvalson Files Lawsuit Against Ex-BF Brooks Ayers

Vicki Gunvalson doesn't need cameras to spotlight what's happening in her life.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently took to Instagram to accuse her ex-fiancé Steve Lodge of cheating on her while they were together. The Real Housewives All Stars star also claimed that the former policeman-turned-politician used her. However, he publicly denied her allegations.

On Friday, Oct. 15, Vicki called out her ex in the comments section of fellow RHOC alum Tamra Judge's Instagram post.

"GET OUT OF BED @vickigunvalson and let's go whoop it up. I hate to see you so sad. No one is worth it girl. Especially after what you allegedly found out last night!" Tamra wrote. "You are beautiful, you are strong, you are smart! Don't let anyone tell you any different."

While Tamra has since turned her comments off, the Comments By Bravo account captured screengrabs of Vicki's responses.

After one fan asked for more details surrounding the couple's split considering their romance "seemed so wholesome," the Bravolebrity replied, "He used me, he lied to me, he's been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he's done."