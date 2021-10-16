Real Housewives' Vicki Gunvalson Accuses Ex-Fiancé Steve Lodge of Cheating on Her

Vicki Gunvalson doesn't need cameras to spotlight what's happening in her life.
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently took to Instagram to accuse her ex-fiancé Steve Lodge of cheating on her while they were together. The Real Housewives All Stars star also claimed that the former policeman-turned-politician used her. However, he publicly denied her allegations.
On Friday, Oct. 15, Vicki called out her ex in the comments section of fellow RHOC alum Tamra Judge's Instagram post.
"GET OUT OF BED @vickigunvalson and let's go whoop it up. I hate to see you so sad. No one is worth it girl. Especially after what you allegedly found out last night!" Tamra wrote. "You are beautiful, you are strong, you are smart! Don't let anyone tell you any different."
While Tamra has since turned her comments off, the Comments By Bravo account captured screengrabs of Vicki's responses.
After one fan asked for more details surrounding the couple's split considering their romance "seemed so wholesome," the Bravolebrity replied, "He used me, he lied to me, he's been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he's done."
The Bravo personality later alleged, "While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He's been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It's disgusting."
Another follower bluntly asked Vicki if Steve was "cheating" on her, to which she responded, "Yep."
Additionally, Tamra accused Steve of being opportunistic, especially when he announced he was running for governor of California back in June.
"@vickigunvalson while sleeping in your bed running for governor," Tamra alleged, "using your followers. #unfollow."
That same day, Steve publicly denied Vicki's allegations, telling Page Six in a statement, "The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media [are] very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I cannot say I'm surprised."
He added, "She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best."
E! News has reached out to both Steve and Vicki for additional comment but we have yet to receive a response.
Nearly two weeks ago, E! News exclusively reported that the pair broke off their engagement a couple of months ago. Multiple sources claimed that "Steve ended things with Vicki."
According to an insider, Vicki initiated the first split with Steve in June, but they tried giving their romance another shot.
"Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic," the insider explained, before adding that "Steve had been living like he was a single man in Puerto Vallarta, while Vicki was in the U.S."
The pair announced their engagement in April 2019.
