Adele Has Hilarious Reaction When Told Her New Album Will Compete With Ed Sheeran's

Adele's New Song "Easy on Me" Is Here

Adele is not afraid of some friendly competition.

During a remote interview on the U.K.'s Heart Radio show Heart Breakfast this week, the singer had a hilarious reaction when told that her long-awaited new album, 30, will face some competition from a fellow fan-favorite pop star.

"Ed Sheeran's got an album coming out as well on the same time," co-host Jamie Theakston said.

Adele replied, "On the 19th?" and Jamie responded, "Well, not the 19th. Don't panic."

The singer then said, "Oh, I ain't panicking," and let out a big laugh before joking, "He can panic!"

Adele added, "I love Ed, I love Ed, and I really love his wife, Cherry."

Ed's upcoming album, =, the follow-up to his 2017 record ÷, is set for release on Oct. 29. Adele's album 30, which follows 2015's 25, will drop on Nov. 19.

"Adele is the one person who's sold more records than me in the past 10 years," Ed told British GQ in 2017. She's the only person I need to sell more records than. That's a big f--king feat because her last album sold 20 million. But if I don't set her as the benchmark then I'm selling myself short."