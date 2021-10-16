Bachelor in Paradise's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Showcase Their Love With PDA-Filled Pics

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement

Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have one rosy romance.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who met on the seventh season and broke up during the recently aired finale, decided to give their love another shot after production wrapped. Since rekindling their relationship, Becca and Thomas have continued to prove just how strong their connection is.

Case in point? On Saturday, Oct. 16, the 31-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram to share a collage of photos that showcased their romance. And the pair didn't shy away from packing on the PDA either.

They wrapped their arms around each other in one snapshot, while another picture captured the 29-year-old star sweetly carrying Becca as he flashed a wide smile at her. One short video clip even showed the two adorably twinning in matching outfits.

"Should I start following him on the gram yet or what?" Becca quipped in her caption, with Thomas replying, "Don't do it. It's a trap."