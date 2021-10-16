Bachelor in Paradise's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Showcase Their Love With PDA-Filled Pics

Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have one rosy romance.
The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who met on the seventh season and broke up during the recently aired finale, decided to give their love another shot after production wrapped. Since rekindling their relationship, Becca and Thomas have continued to prove just how strong their connection is.
Case in point? On Saturday, Oct. 16, the 31-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram to share a collage of photos that showcased their romance. And the pair didn't shy away from packing on the PDA either.
They wrapped their arms around each other in one snapshot, while another picture captured the 29-year-old star sweetly carrying Becca as he flashed a wide smile at her. One short video clip even showed the two adorably twinning in matching outfits.
"Should I start following him on the gram yet or what?" Becca quipped in her caption, with Thomas replying, "Don't do it. It's a trap."
Earlier this month, Becca apologized to the former Bachelorette contestant for breaking up with him on the show.
"You know what they say…Third time's a charm," the reality TV star captioned her Instagram on Oct. 5. "I'm sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I'll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy. Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life @thomasajacobs."
That same day, Thomas posted an equally heartfelt message to Becca, writing on Instagram, "I feel safe with you. As if nothing could ever go terribly wrong … Thank you for being someone who I can put my trust in, someone who would never hurt me, someone who would never push 'us' away."
Just two days ago, while speaking on Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo's Talking It Out podcast, Becca shared more insight into why she called it quits with Thomas.
"We had a great time together and I would say it was smooth sailing for those weeks that we spent on the beach together, which was incredible to start a relationship, but for me, to leave a third time with somebody I really had to know who I would be leaving with," she told the hosts. "I was like, I see this positive, fun-loving, supportive great guy, but to make a relationship, there's going to be hard times."
She added, "I wanted to see how he would get through adversity or handle any hiccup in the road, and I didn't get to see that on my time really in Paradise."
Becca admitted that she reached out to Thomas post-show to reconnect, explaining that they "picked up right where we left off."
As for what makes Thomas different from anyone she's ever dated? She explained, "We never really got into the nitty-gritty of 'What are we?'...how serious it actually was until that last day. So it was in those moments where I saw how committed he actually was to being in this relationship and wanting to truly fight for it."
"It was a new experience for me and I was like, 'That's really special.' And if he's willing to do that, then I'm willing to do that, too," she continued. "We came back and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras."