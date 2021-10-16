Why Dating Isn't a "Huge Priority" for Katie Holmes After Emilio Vitolo Jr. Split

Watch : Katie Holmes' Adorable 15th Birthday Tribute to Suri Cruise

After having a whirlwind romance this year, it appears Katie Holmes is enjoying the single life.

Last September, the Dawson's Creek alum, who is notoriously private about her personal life, publicly showed off her sizzling relationship with New York City-based restaurateur, Emilio Vitolo Jr. But by May, the two decided to go their separate ways after less than a year of dating.

However, two sources tell E! News that the A-lister's love life is on the back-burner right now. Instead, she's focused on her upcoming projects, as well as raising her 15-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, who she shares with ex Tom Cruise.

"Dating is not a huge priority for her," one insider said. "She has a full plate with work and Suri."

The source added that Katie is simply going with the flow when it comes to romantically connecting with someone, explaining, "If it happens, it happens. If not, that's OK, too."