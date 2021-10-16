Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Keep Twinning in Style in NYC

Kravis takes Manhattan, and in style!
Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker are visiting New York City and spelling out their love in black and white. The reality star and the Blink-182 rocker showcased a slew of coordinating outfits while walking in the city just before the start of the weekend.
Kourtney recently posted on her Instagram Story a photo of a Saturday Night Live backstage pass. While neither she nor Travis has been confirmed to appear on this week's show, its musical guest is Young Thug, who features the rocker on a remix of his single "Ski."
Last week, her sister Kim Kardashian hosted SNL for the first time and helped roast Kourtney and Travis' passionate 10-month romance in a sketch. While Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian made cameos on the episode, the real Kravis did not make the trip to New York City.
However, a source later told E! News, "Kourtney and Travis loved it. Kim wanted the jokes to be a complete surprise to the family. The whole family was game for any and all jokes and were very supportive of Kim. None of them take themselves too seriously and didn't want Kim or the show to hold back any punches. They thought she was hilarious and did a great job."
And Kourtney herself praised Kim's SNL debut, writing on her Instagram Story, "PROUD SISTER!"
Kravis last visited New York City a month ago when they appeared at the 2021 MTV VMAs, which marked their red carpet debut as a couple. Kourtney helped Travis overcome his fear of flying since he survived a deadly private jet crash 13 years ago. In recent months, they have traveled together by plane several times.
"It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton," the musician told Nylon magazine in an interview published in September. "She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."
See photos of Kravis in Manhattan this week: