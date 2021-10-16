Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Keep Twinning in Style in NYC

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker REACT to Kim's "SNL" Roast

Kravis takes Manhattan, and in style!

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker are visiting New York City and spelling out their love in black and white. The reality star and the Blink-182 rocker showcased a slew of coordinating outfits while walking in the city just before the start of the weekend.

Kourtney recently posted on her Instagram Story a photo of a Saturday Night Live backstage pass. While neither she nor Travis has been confirmed to appear on this week's show, its musical guest is Young Thug, who features the rocker on a remix of his single "Ski."

Last week, her sister Kim Kardashian hosted SNL for the first time and helped roast Kourtney and Travis' passionate 10-month romance in a sketch. While Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian made cameos on the episode, the real Kravis did not make the trip to New York City.

However, a source later told E! News, "Kourtney and Travis loved it. Kim wanted the jokes to be a complete surprise to the family. The whole family was game for any and all jokes and were very supportive of Kim. None of them take themselves too seriously and didn't want Kim or the show to hold back any punches. They thought she was hilarious and did a great job."