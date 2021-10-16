People's Choice Awards

Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul: Shop the 10 Best Deals on Beauty Tools & Appliances

Save up to 60% off top-rated curling irons, hair dryers, flat irons and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 16, 2021 10:00 AMTags
In case you haven't already heard, Amazon is having a major sale event this month and you can score amazing deals on makeup, men's grooming, winter skincare and more.

Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul is broken up into different categories, and from now until Oct. 23, you can score up to 40% off must-have beauty tools and appliances. That means you can save big on on the beloved One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Revlon that has over 250,000 five-star reviews. You can also get good deals on premium beauty tools like the PMD Clean Pro RQ facial cleanser and the T3 Micro Cura Digital Hair Dryer.

So many good products are on sale right now, and we picked out the ones we thought were totally worth buying. Check those out below. 

This Weekend's Best Sales & Deals: Anthropologie, Old Navy, Macy's & More

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer

Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer styles, dries and volumizes your hair in just one step. It's an Amazon bestseller that has over 250,000 five-star reviews, and reviewers say this definitely lives up to hype. Snag one for yourself at a really great discount!

$60
$23
Amazon

PMD Clean Pro RQ

Take your skincare routine to the next level this winter with this smart facial cleansing device from PMD. It uses SonicGlow technology to break down dirt and oil at 7,000 vibrations per minute. It also contains real rose quartz to help reduce inflammation and tension. 

$179
$125
Amazon

BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic Straightening Iron

If you know you're going to be out and about this holiday season, get yourself this BaBylissPRO Ceramic Straightening Iron. One Amazon reviewer said it's the only flat iron that works really well on thick, curly hair, and another says it's the best hair straightener they've ever had. 

$50
$35
Amazon

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Volumizer and Heat Protectant Spray

This styling tool will make your hair look like you just came from the salon. This bundle will also get you the heat protectant spray to prevent your hair from taking too much damage. Both products are highly rated on Amazon, and one reviewer called this a game changer for anyone who hates styling their hair.

$86
$69
Amazon

CHI The Sparkler Ceramic Hair Straightener

Treat yourself to luxury this holiday season with this special edition Sparkler hair straightener that's covered in 3,000 crystals. 

$160
$112
Amazon

Infinitipro by Conair Triple Barrel Waver

This Triple Barrel Waver has large one-inch barrels to give you beautiful shiny waves. It's very easy to use, and you're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments. 

$40
$28
Amazon

GHD Curve Soft Curl Iron

Get soft, shiny long-lasting curls with this curling iron from GHD. One Amazon reviewer said they purchased this seven years ago and it's still holding up to this day. This is one purchase you won't regret. 

$199
$133
Amazon

T3 Micro Cura Digital Ionic Professional Hair Dryer

Not all hair dryers are created equal. This top-rated hair dryer works super fast to give you soft, healthy-looking hair. Multiple Amazon reviewers say it's totally worth it to upgrade. 

$245
$157
Amazon

Drybar The Baby Brush Crush

If you're going to be traveling this holiday season, get your hands on Drybar's Baby Brush Crush. It's the smaller version of their bestselling straightening brush, and works just as quick to smooth and straighten hair. 

$59
$41
Amazon

T3 Micro T3 Twirl Ceramic Professional Curling Iron

We're all about products that work quickly to give great results. This curling iron will give you gorgeous long-lasting curls in one go. This is one luxe product your hair deserves. 

$160
$107
Amazon

Looking to shop more Amazon finds? Check out This Reparative Hair Oil Has 16,700+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

