Shay Mitchell Discusses the BÉIS 3-Year Anniversary, Running a Sustainable Brand, & Her Latest Product

E!: Tell me about the limited edition Anniversary Tote.

SM: It may be cliché but I love everything about this bag. The material itself is impressive not only in concept but in execution. It is soft and buttery, but also durable and thick enough to offer structure. We also have an asymmetric handle that I'm pretty obsessed with. We had them custom-made specifically for this bag and the design was literally derived from a doodle I did… some of my favorite features on BÉIS bags have come from drawings and that is pretty cool.

E!: There are a lot of misconceptions about the quality/effectiveness of sustainable materials. What made you go with the Cactus leather?

SM: Totally hear you. Honestly I can sometimes fall into that category of people with misconceptions, and I think a lot of people equate sustainable materials to being super granola, raw, rough, not durable. But there have been so many innovations in this space it's fascinating and gives me some sense of hope. We chose cactus leather because it is durable and resilient which makes it perfect for our travel portfolio. We also love and respect that it is a completely sustainably made material… literally nothing was harmed in the process of making it, and it's also a completely regenerative resource.

E!: I love how the tote is perfect to fit a rolling suitcase. How did the other BÉIS products influence the design of this tote?

SM: We absolutely are always thinking about our individual products in terms of the bigger picture of how they fit into our full collection. How they relate to other products. How they work well with other products, or how they complement… we of course want people to be able to use more than one of our bags together, but we design each one to pack maximum punch in terms of function and to always work well alongside a peer so you need LESS while you're on the go.