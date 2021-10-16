Britney Spears Says She's "Staying Clear" Of Music Industry Now That She's Gaining Freedom

Watch : Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy

For more than a year, fans have heard that Britney Spears does not want to work anymore, and now, she's confirmed it's true.

While the pop star's father Jamie Spears is no longer a conservator of her estate or person, Britney explained on Instagram that she is "staying clear of the business" for the foreseeable future.

Yet, Britney appears to be conflicted about the decision, saying that working "is all I've ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me."

Though the star previously said she's feeling more hopeful lately, she admitted in this post that it's a difficult time as well. "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in," she wrote. "And now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!!"

"For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!!" the 39-year-old singer shared. "I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me!!!"