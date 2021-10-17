Catherine Giudici Lowe’s Amazon Beauty Picks Include an Essential She Used on The Bachelor

We included these products chosen by Catherine Giudici Lowe because we think you'll like her picks. Catherine is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sometimes the concept of self-care is easier said than done. Life gets busy, and no one understands that better The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe. She recently went on Amazon Live to share all of her favorite indulgent, self-care items and some of the products she uses in her everyday beauty routine.
Keep on scrolling to see her picks and get some of Catherine's personal insights and application tips for each Amazon product. She even shares one item that she used the night before she got engaged to her husband Sean Lowe on The Bachelor.
Colleen Rothschild Beauty N 9 Face Oil
"I use Colleen Rothschild face oil. I put some face oil on my face. I do two pumps. It smells so good. I add more for my neck. It's smooth, you guys. Don't neglect the eyebrows. After I put that on, I get use my tool. After I gua sha, I let this face oil sit on my skin until I wash it off and do my nighttime routine."
This oil aids in antioxidant protection, moisturizes, restores luminosity, and balances complexion.
Gua Sha Facial Tool
"The reason why I started getting to gua sha was it was the beginning of the summer and I had never experienced allergies ever. And, it was my first summer of getting allergies and I felt so stuffed up. I was swollen and puffy. I was trying to figure out what I was doing wrong. I tried a lot of cleanses and dietary things. I went to a consultation with a plastic surgeon asking what I was supposed to do. She said to get a lymphatic drainage massage. There are professional ones, but gua sha helps your lymphatic system drain properly. It also helps tone your face."
"This helps your lymphatic system drain. That plastic surgeon told me to get this, a dry brush, and a lymphatic drainage massage. I'm not kidding, 100%, this works. You have to do this. It's very indulgent. The before and afters of people using gua sha are just mind blowing."
This Gua Sha has 8,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. It's available in 13 different colors.
C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing
"I'm going to talk about dry brushing. I heard Jennifer Aniston was talking about dry brushing and all of the healthy people, natural, holistic people. I have dry skin. I thought it was just an exfoliation thing, but when I got a professional dry brushing massage and it was treatment at a spa, I'm not kidding you guys, the next day, I looked like I had lost like ten pounds. I was happy to go to the pool that day. All of these toxins build up and this helps get rid of toxins."
"Dry brushing does so much. It's really good for your body. We used to be super active. Now we are at home, on the couch and because our bodies aren't moving as much, all of the stuff just builds up. This moves stuff out of the way so your toxins release correctly. You start at your feet and you brush up toward your heart. This is stimulating movement. The best time to do this is before a shower. On your stomach, go clockwise. Brush toward your heart."
It has 13,900+ five-star Amazon reviews. If you want to learn more about why we love this dry brush so much, click here.
ZO Skin Health Gentle Cleanser 6.7 Fl. Oz.
"This is stuff I use every day. They're really concentrated products. I'm tried and true on these. There's a cleanser and exfoliator that I like to do separately. The cleanser is gentle. My skin is dry. This is the hydrating cleanser."
ZO Skin Health Exfoliating Polish (formerly Offects Exfoliating Polish)
"This is the exfoliating polish. I usually like to do the cleanser and then the polish. It's these tiny little granules. It feels really good. It feels kind of like sugar. I have lactic acid build up, so I like to exfoliate."
ZO Skin Health Complexion Renewal Pads 60 Pads
"ZO Skin has the complexion renewal pads. These I use every morning after my gentle cleanser. I take one of these pads and they already have stuff on them and I exfoliate that way."
ZO Skin Health Brightalive
"This is the last thing I put on in the day." It targets hyperpigmentation, brightens the skin, and prevents future damage.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
"I discovered these five months ago. Don't pick your zits. Use this. These are amazing. I just peel it off and put it on a pimple. It's a matte color. It's not glossy and sometimes I leave it on when I drop the kids off at school because you can't really tell it's there. Wear them overnight and they work very well. I trust it and I don't question it. It just works. They're waterproof and breathable."
These have 51,300+ five-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers.
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer
"This is a really great hydrating, really light, super light moisturizer. And it feels really good."
This moisturizer has 7,100+ five star reviews. It's also been recommended by The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams not once, but multiple times.
Colleen Rothschild Beauty Intense Hydrating Mask
"I bring this on the plane because that is really rich. And when you're on a plane, you need hydration because that air on the plane is stealing it from you. You'll look like a zombie and dull if you don't use this."
Wander Beauty Gold Under Eye Patches- 6 Pairs
"I put these eye patches on. There are tons of good ones out there, you guys. My eye area gets dry easily. There's solution left over when you're done using these eye masks and I rub that in." These soothe and hydrate the skin in addition to reducing dark circles.
Clarins, Expert Ounce, Clarins Body Partner Stretch Mark Cream
"After a shower, I love Clarins. Clarins is really really really good stuff. This right here is for stretch marks. After I dry brush my stomach and I get out of the shower, this is great. Clarins does a really good job."
Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Skin Therapy Lotion with Aloe, Family Size
"To me, Gold Bond is ultimate, you guys. This is super thick and this is amazing for your body. My body just soaks it up. Gold Bond smells good. I get ashy. Put this on the rest of your body. I love love Gold Bond. I started using it maybe three years ago. This is the best. I have yet to find a better, thicker, more indulgent, but affordable lotion. I don't like the watery stuff, especially at night, on my indulgent night."
This has 13,200+ five star Amazon reviews.
Gehwol Soft Feet Cream
"I put this on my feet. Sean [Lowe] puts this on my feet and they get so soft."
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments + Crest 3D White 1 Hour Express Whitestrips 2 Treatments
"I've used Crest White Strips over the years. The night before proposals [on The Bachelor], we were in Thailand. I had my white strips in. I knew the next day was the biggest day of my life."
These have 39,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
thisworks sleep plus+ pillow spray: Fast-Acting Natural Sleep Aid with Lavender for Restless Sleepers
"This lavender spray I've used for years. I'm gonna get fine sleep and this feels really good. Lavender helps you fall asleep. Spray this on your pillow."
Geniani Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom & Essential Oil Diffuser
"Something I do absolutely every night is make sure I have my humidifier on. It's on my dresser next to my bed. Especially now that the weather is getting colder, a humidifier is just extra hydration. Hydration to me is everything. I use this every single night."
This humidifier has 19,600+ five-star reviews.
If you're looking for more Amazon picks from Bachelor Nation alums, check out these fall fashion finds from Jade Roper Tolbert.