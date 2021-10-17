Catherine Giudici Lowe’s Amazon Beauty Picks Include an Essential She Used on The Bachelor

We included these products chosen by Catherine Giudici Lowe because we think you'll like her picks. Catherine is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sometimes the concept of self-care is easier said than done. Life gets busy, and no one understands that better The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe. She recently went on Amazon Live to share all of her favorite indulgent, self-care items and some of the products she uses in her everyday beauty routine.

Keep on scrolling to see her picks and get some of Catherine's personal insights and application tips for each Amazon product. She even shares one item that she used the night before she got engaged to her husband Sean Lowe on The Bachelor.