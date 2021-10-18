17 Flattering Leggings to Help You Break a Sweat in Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who else lives in leggings? Hopefully, we aren't the only ones.

Even though we don't always wear them for the purpose of working out, who can blame us for wanting to be in total comfort all day, every day! The stretchy and comfortable silhouette is the perfect middle ground between jeans and sweatpants. You can dress them up or down, and let's face it, leggings have become an acceptable way of dressing for most situations. Brunch with friends? Throw on a cute workout set. Dinner date? Wear some leather or sheeny leggings. Pilates class? Oh, you better believe we are wearing a fun pair of leggings to make those planks more bearable.

In honor of International Legging Day, we rounded up 15 cute, comfortable and flattering leggings from our favorite activewear brands like Year of Ours, Lululemon, Alo Yoga, Aerie and more. Scroll below to break a sweat in style!