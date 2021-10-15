Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Finalize Their Divorce

Watch : Megan Fox CENSORS BF Machine Gun Kelly in Couple's Quiz

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially, legally single.

The former couple filed their divorce judgement on Friday, Oct. 15, and their divorce has been finalized after nearly a year, a source tells E! News.

Megan filed to separate from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor in November 2020, after they tied the knot in 2010. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

In May 2020, Brian shared that he and Megan had begun going their own ways at the end of 2019.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me and I've always been honest with her," he said on the With Brian Austin Green podcast.

He added, "And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let's make sure we don't lose that. That no matter what we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids."