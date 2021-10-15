People's Choice Awards

Eve Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together. See what the artist had to say about the bun in the oven!

Eve is preparing to welcome a little valentine.

The 42-year-old announced she and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together on Friday, Oct. 15. She shared a photo of her growing belly to Instagram, captioning it, "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

Maximillion wrote on his own Instagram that he's "very excited" to finally share the news with the world. 

Their little one will join older siblings, Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13, who Maximillion welcomed with his ex-wife, Julie Brangstrup

Eve previously told People that it "took years" to adjust to being a step-mother. "In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, 'This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How's this gonna work?'" she shared. "But then I met the kids and honestly was like 'Wow, kids are amazing.'"

She added that since meeting them, they've "grounded her" and she feels "very lucky" to have them in her life. She joked, "I call them my bonus children!"

Eve even quit her job as a co-host for The Talk so she could be with the family in London full-time.

"My husband and I were on planes every two to three weeks, and we were just exhausted," she said, sharing that they eventually wanted to give the four kids a younger sibling. "And you gotta be on the same continent with your partner to have a kid! So hopefully this will help."

Though Eve put her co-hosting days behind her, she's still booked and busy. The rapper is a star on ABC's Queens, a musical drama series that follows "four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world."

