15 Scary Good Gifts for Horror Movie Fans

From Ghostface to Michael Myers, this horror movie gift guide has all the spooky must-haves you need for Halloween.

What's your favorite scary movie? 

Horror movies terrify us, entertain us and keep us awake at night. And yet, for some reason, we can't get enough them. With Halloween Kills out in theaters and streaming on Peacock right now, it's the perfect time to shop for all the horror-themed goodies you need this spooky season. 

Whether you're a fan of It, Scream, Friday the 13th, or even Killer Klowns from Outer Space, there's something for everyone. In honor of Michael Myers' return to the big screen, we've rounded up 15 scary good gifts any horror fan would love. Check those out below. 

Wooden Horror Movie Bookmark

These creepy cool wooden bookmarks are perfect for horror movie fans and book lovers. You can choose between Ghostface, Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees. 

$8
Etsy

Pennywise Balloon Lamp

After seeing It, we can never look at red balloons the same. This Pennywise Balloon Lamp will give your room a chilling red glow. 

$40
$35
Amazon

Child’s Play Chucky Good Guys T-Shirt

Wanna play? This exclusive Box Lunch Chucky t-shirt is deceptively cute, just like Chucky himself. 

$29
$23
Box Lunch

A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Beanie

This Freddy Krueger-themed beanie is no nightmare. It's a definite must-have for fans of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

$17
Spirit

Funko Pop! Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees Figure

This Jason Vorhees Funko Pop! will terrify you from wherever you choose to display it. If you're a horror movie lover, we totally suggest grabbing Freddy and Michael as well. 

$16
Amazon

Vans x The Shining Sk8-Hi Sneaker

Vans recently released a horror collection that's full of scary good things for horror fans. These Vans x The Shining Sk8-Hi Sneakers are one of our must-haves in the collection. 

$80
Urban Outfitters

Halloween Michael Myers Ghost Sheet Bobble-Head

This Hot Topic-exclusive bobblehead takes it all the way back to the original Halloween movie. Hot Topic shoppers love how well-made and detailed it is. It's a fun piece of decor for Halloween season and beyond. 

$35
$28
Hot Topic

Vans x It Hoodie Sweatshirt

You'll float too! This It-themed sweatshirt from the Vans x Horror collection is quickly selling out everywhere. In fact, it's already sold out on the Vans website. We suggest grabbing this one ASAP.

$70
Urban Outfitters

Kylie Cosmetics A Nightmare on Elm Street Trio Bundle

Create a spooky makeup look this Halloween with the Kylie Cosmetic's A Nightmare on Elm Street Trio Bundle. This bundle comes with the pressed powder palette, a lip and cheek jelly strain and the three-piece lip lacquer set. 

$82
$74
Kyle Cosmetics

Friday the 13th Camp Crystal Lake Sweatshirt

We definitely wouldn't want to be Camp Crystal Lake counselors ourselves, but this sweatshirt might make us change our minds. You can choose between six different color options. 

$32
Etsy

Scream Ghostface Geeki Tiki Horror Mug

We love how fun Geeki Tiki mugs are, and there's something for every fandom. While this one featuring Scream's Ghostface is really good, we're also a bit terrified. 

$35
Amazon

Universal Vault Horror 3D Foam Bag Clip

Who doesn't love a good blind bag? You never know what you're going to get. These ones feature Universal horror icons like Chucky, Michael Myers and Jaws.

$11
Amazon

Halloween Kills Knife With Stand

This very cool Halloween Kills-themed kitchen knife display is one you don't want to miss out on if you're a horror fan. If you prefer Friday the 13th, It, Hellraiser or The Exorcist, DeadDaveDesigns on Etsy has kitchen knife displays for those movies and more. 

$40
Etsy

Sam Trick 'r Treat Doormat

This Trick 'r Treat doormat will make sure you're in the Halloween spirit. 

$22
Spencer's

Hasbro Trivial Pursuit: Horror Movie Edition

How big of a scary movie buff are you? Play the horror movie edition of Trivial Pursuit to find out! It's a great one to play on Halloween night with a group of friends. 

$23
Spencer's

Haven't figured out your costume this year? Check out 2021's Buzziest Halloween Costumes: Squid Game, Bridgerton & More.

