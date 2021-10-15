Big Brother's Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss Share New Details About Their Surprise Romance

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

As host Julie Chen Moonves reminds fans, expect the unexpected in the Big Brother house.

Earlier this week, news broke that Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, who competed this summer on season 23, are dating after meeting on the CBS reality show.

Although fans were initially shocked to hear the news, the contestants are ready to open up about how their friendship turned into something more.

"From week one, I always felt extremely comfortable around Claire," Derek exclusively shared with E! News. "I found myself seeking her out more and more whenever I wanted to take a break from the game and just laugh."

Claire added, "I knew that there was some chemistry pretty early on, but when you're in the house, despite whatever chemistry you might feel, you have to keep your head in the game. So although I felt a connection, I also knew it wasn't something I would pursue while on the show. As the weeks passed, our game relationship got much deeper and he became someone I would seek out more and more…It wasn't until we were both in jury that the chemistry could actually flourish."