Big Brother's Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss Share New Details About Their Surprise Romance

As host Julie Chen Moonves reminds fans, expect the unexpected in the Big Brother house.
Earlier this week, news broke that Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, who competed this summer on season 23, are dating after meeting on the CBS reality show.
Although fans were initially shocked to hear the news, the contestants are ready to open up about how their friendship turned into something more.
"From week one, I always felt extremely comfortable around Claire," Derek exclusively shared with E! News. "I found myself seeking her out more and more whenever I wanted to take a break from the game and just laugh."
Claire added, "I knew that there was some chemistry pretty early on, but when you're in the house, despite whatever chemistry you might feel, you have to keep your head in the game. So although I felt a connection, I also knew it wasn't something I would pursue while on the show. As the weeks passed, our game relationship got much deeper and he became someone I would seek out more and more…It wasn't until we were both in jury that the chemistry could actually flourish."
As for why they decided to go public with their relationship, the reasoning is simple. They have nothing to hide.
"Claire and I wanted to go public so we didn't have to be nervous about being seen with each other in public," Derek explained. "Now that we've publicized our relationship, I'm just excited to live my life with Claire without having to be secretive."
Claire added, "Now I just want to enjoy being with him! On one hand, Derek and I know each other very, very well and have a very deep connection. But also, we've only been dating for a few weeks! The house expedites any relationship, which has given us a good base, but now I want to see how we can grow!"
And before fans begin to question what's next for the two, both parties are ready to unwind after a tense but unforgettable summer.
"Claire and I just spent a very stressful three months in the house," Derek shared. "I think traveling together for a little bit could be the perfect therapy."
