Why Natti Natasha Redefines the "American Dream" for Her Daughter

Watch : Natti Natasha Breaks Down New Album: Ones to Watch

Not such an "Impossible Amor."

Singer Natti Natasha is on a mission to redefine the American Dream for her daughter Vida, born May 22. The "All About Me" artist called being Dominican a "synonym of happiness, of love, of showing the world that we can make anything happen," during E!'s Ones to Watch video series on Oct. 15 in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

"I want my daughter to learn everything about my culture, her culture," Natasha exclusively gushed to E! News. "I want her to see how happy we are. I want her to see that nothing puts us down, that when we fall, we get back up. That we can leave our country to fight for what we want, but we never stop loving our country and we go back prouder than ever."

Natasha added, "At the end of the day, in the future she's going to say, 'Well, my mom did it, so I can do it.'"