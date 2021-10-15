Glee's Darren Criss and Wife Mia Expecting First Baby

From Warbler to father! Darren Criss revealed he and wife Mia Criss are expecting their first baby.
The Glee alum, 34, shared the news on Instagram on Oct. 15, posting a video of the couple listening to their little one's heartbeat at the recording studio.
"We've been making music for years," Darren teased, "But this time we made a BEAT."
As the singer wrote, "The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022."
"Baby Von Criss" will be the first child for the pair, who tied the knot in 2019 after eight years of dating.
When they got engaged, he celebrated all of their "fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together" by saying, "I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're going for it... To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."
The couple got married at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans, with both the bride and groom in white. Mia donned white boots, a flower crown and pink hair highlights for a punk-inspired look, as The Assassination of Gianni Versace star rolled off with his new wife in a red Rolls Royce convertible.
Darren's key to a happy marriage? As he told Us Weekly, "I think for any young man preparing for marriage, it's best to get used to saying ‘whatever you want dear.'"
Now that he's entering fatherhood, Darren will likely be channeling wisdom from his late father.
"I've spent most of my life trying to be like him, wanting to see and do all the incredible things he did," the actor said while mourning his dad last year. "I'm so grateful he was around to see me actually pull a few off."
He added, "He was there for the greatest moments of my life, which of course, he always dressed up for. His kind blue eyes, big laugh, and infamous warm smile could not have been a better representation of who he was to his core."
Darren remembered him as "a devoted husband, an outstanding father, a loving grandparent."