This Was Jessica Chastain's One Condition For Doing Nude Scenes With Oscar Isaac

In HBO's Scenes From a Marriage, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac bared it all—in more ways than one.
In the limited series, the Zero Dark Thirty and Ex Machina stars were emotionally and physically vulnerable with each other, often crying and screaming as they depicted an unhappily married couple. And while the actors were praised for their portrayals online, it seems people were most impressed by Oscar's decision to go fully nude.
The View's Sonny Hostin brought up the nudity during an interview with the onscreen duo, telling Oscar, "I hate to do it, but I have to ask... Twitter, we were talking about it—were you surprised at that reaction? Was there ever a moment where you second-guessed your decision to reveal yourself?"
Oscar said that he was "fine" with the nudity at first, but once he saw the footage he was surprised to realize it's "there for everyone" to see.
But, it was all part of the deal, as Jessica revealed that she asked for Oscar to go nude since she was too. She explained, "Well, I said to Hagai [Levi], who wrote and directed in the series, I said in the very beginning, ‘I'm comfortable with all the nudity, but any part of my body that you show, you're going to have to show the same with Oscar."
"There's a shower scene we have in episode two, and you see my body, so you see his body. For me, I wanted it to be balanced," the Eyes of Tammy Faye star continued.
The hosts of The View praised Jessica for making that demand, calling her "bold" for speaking up.
Prior to Sonny's question, Oscar joked that he felt "objectified," while Jessica was getting all the "deep questions." But he took the host's questions in stride, joking, "You're welcome, Twitter."
Scenes From a Marriage is streaming now on HBO Max.