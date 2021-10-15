Julia Haart Teases "a Lot of Surprises" in Store for My Unorthodox Life Season 2

Watch : Julia Haart Talks Netflix's "My Unorthodox Life" Season 2

My Unorthodox Life is getting a second season, and according to Julia Haart, it'll be just as entertaining as the first.

"People got very curious about our life," the Elite World Group CEO exclusively said during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Oct. 15. "I love constantly changing and evolving, so there are a lot of surprises in season two, let's just stay that."

A former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community that she fled in 2013, Haart is at the center of the Netflix series, along with her husband and their four children as they all continue to acclimate to life without the restrictions they had grown accustomed to.

It's Haart's old life that viewers are really interested in, though.

"I get questions all the time—'Did you watch TV, did you not watch TV? Did you read a book, did you not read a book?'—and what they don't understand is that it is a world where your destiny is defined by your biology," she explained. "That's what it is. As a woman, you're told that every woman's place is the same; Every man's place in life is the same."