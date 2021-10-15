People's Choice Awards

Tell us your favourites
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

America's Got Talent: Extreme Stuntman Hospitalized After Explosive Accident

Stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin has been hospitalized after suffering injuries from an accident on the set of the new spinoff series America's Got Talent: Extreme.

By Corinne Heller Oct 15, 2021 7:27 PMTags
TVAmerica's Got TalentInjury And IllnessNBCU
Watch: "America's Got Talent" Judges Talk Memorable Finalists

A man has been hospitalized after suffering injuries from a daredevil stunt accident on the set of the new spinoff series America's Got Talent: Extreme.

Production sources told TMZ that Jonathan Goodwin was suspended upside down in the air by a wire while wearing a straitjacket and was supposed to free himself as two cars hung and swung on either side of him. The vehicles collided and caused an explosion, with him caught in the middle, and he fell, hit his head and was rendered unconscious, the sources told the outlet. Goodwin later became responsive and was airlifted to a hospital and rushed into surgery, the outlet reported.

"During a rehearsal last evening for America's Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," an AGT spokesperson told NBC News on Friday, Oct. 15. "He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

photos
America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer Moments

Goodwin is a returning contestant on the NBC franchise. He performed a daredevil stunt on season 15 of the flagship America's Got Talent series in 2020.

YouTube

Trending Stories

1

Every Detail From the New Brittany Murphy Doc That Left Us Captivated

2
Exclusive

Taylor Kinney & More Chicago Fire Stars Celebrate 200th Episode

3

Howie Mandel Speaks Out After Suffering Apparent Medical Incident

AGT: Extreme features host Terry Crews and judges Nikki Bella, motorsports competitor and stunt performer Travis Pastrana and franchise veteran Simon Cowell. A release date has not been announced.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Every Detail From the New Brittany Murphy Doc That Left Us Captivated

2
Exclusive

Taylor Kinney & More Chicago Fire Stars Celebrate 200th Episode

3

Howie Mandel Speaks Out After Suffering Apparent Medical Incident

4

Watch Billie Eilish Confront Jimmy Kimmel for Making Her Look "Stupid"

5

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Cupcake

Latest News

Jessica Chastain Had One Condition For Going Nude With Oscar Isaac

Katey Sagal Recovering at Hospital After Being Hit By Car

Exclusive

Julia Haart Teases "Surprises" in My Unorthodox Life Season 2

How Chris Martin Included Kids Apple and Moses On His New Album

America's Got Talent: Extreme Stuntman Suffers Accident on Set

BIP’s Noah Crashes Car Into His House While Kissing Abigail

Exclusive

Is a Baby on the Way For 90 Day Fiancé's Kenneth & Armando?