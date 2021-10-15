America's Got Talent: Extreme Stuntman Hospitalized After Explosive Accident

Watch : "America's Got Talent" Judges Talk Memorable Finalists

A man has been hospitalized after suffering injuries from a daredevil stunt accident on the set of the new spinoff series America's Got Talent: Extreme.

Production sources told TMZ that Jonathan Goodwin was suspended upside down in the air by a wire while wearing a straitjacket and was supposed to free himself as two cars hung and swung on either side of him. The vehicles collided and caused an explosion, with him caught in the middle, and he fell, hit his head and was rendered unconscious, the sources told the outlet. Goodwin later became responsive and was airlifted to a hospital and rushed into surgery, the outlet reported.

"During a rehearsal last evening for America's Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," an AGT spokesperson told NBC News on Friday, Oct. 15. "He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."