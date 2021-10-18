Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
See the Character Portraits & Terrifying Monsters From Peacock's The Girl in the Woods

And we thought our teen years were terrifying! Peacock's new thriller The Girl in the Woods tackles cults, coming-of-age and a literal door to hell. Get a first look at the spooky monsters.

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 18, 2021 4:00 PMTags
Cults, monsters and a literal door to the underworld?

Just another hellish day in the life of a typical high schooler, according to Peacock's new supernatural drama The Girl in the Woods. The spooky series stars Stefanie Scott as Carrie, a teen runaway who escapes a cult-like colony that protects a small mining town from the underworld's most gruesome creatures.

After Carrie leaves her post guarding the door to hell, she enlists new pals Nolan (Misha Osherovich) and Tasha (Sofia Bryant) to become de facto monster slayers. Yes, the fate of the world depends on three teens—and we're here for it. 

Now, E! News can exclusively reveal the spooky character portraits and terrifying monsters from the new thriller ahead of this week's premiere.

Krysten Ritter directed the first four episodes of the eight-part series, premiering on Peacock this Thursday, Oct. 21. The former director and star of Jessica Jones also served as co-executive producer of The Girl in the Woods, which is based on Crypt TV's 2018 short film The Door in the Woods and the 2020 sequel of the same name. 

Jacob Chase produced and directed the last four episodes of Peacock's The Girl in the Woods, with co-executive producer Jane Casey Modderno as head writer of an all-woman writing team.

The series is produced by Crypt TV, with Crypt TV CEO Jack Davis and COO Darren Brandl as executive producers alongside Jeremy Elliott and Jasmine Johnson serve as co-executive producers. Joey Greene and Cameron Fuller also co-produced. 

Get to know the ensemble cast including plenty of gruesome monsters in the exclusive photo gallery below! 

The Girl in the Woods premieres Thursday, Oct. 21 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock
Carrie

Stefanie Scott is Carrie. 

Peacock
Nolan

Misha Osherovich is Nolan.

Peacock
Tasha

Sofia Bryant is Tasha.

Peacock
Arthur Dean

Will Yun Lee is Arthur Dean.

Peacock
Khalil

Leonard Roberts is Khalil.

Peacock
Echo
Peacock
Hypnotest
Peacock
Brute

