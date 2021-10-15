Bachelor in Paradise's Noah Erb Crashes Car Into His House While Kissing Abigail Heringer

There's no pumping the breaks on this love story!
As Noah Erb, 26, and Abigail Heringer, 26, continue speeding along after connecting on ABC's hit reality show Bachelor in Paradise, the reality stars experienced an unforgettable date night thanks to a very dramatic car ride.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, Noah took to Instagram Stories and painted a picture of an evening out that turned into a bumpy ride.
"Just took Abigail out to a nice dinner. We were enjoying ourselves, incredible experience, food was great," Noah detailed. "We hop in the car. We start listening to Annie of all things. 'The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow.' It starts raining. The mood is getting right. We get to my house. I stop the car. I look at Abigail and think, ‘Dang, she looks really pretty' so I start kissing her."
But, keep your seatbelts fasted because it doesn't exactly end there.
"Turns out I never put the car in park and I rolled right through my grass and hit my house," Noah explained. "Genuinely, small little kiss turned into me hitting my house. I've never done that before. I wouldn't even think to do that. It's absurd. But here I am, letting all things go to shambles for a little bit of love."
So, what's the takeaway here? Well, always put your car in park for starters. But also, Noah and Abigail are still cruising along.
During the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale on Oct. 5, the pair chose to break up instead of get engaged. But after the last episode aired, both Noah and Abigail confirmed on Instagram that they were back together and dating away from any camera crews.
"You never know what you got until it's gone, then you never let it go," Noah wrote on Oct. 6. "I love you @abigail_heringer, here is to laughing through life until we are old."
He added, "World, meet my new GF, turns out we do know how to talk to each other and I think I'll keep her."