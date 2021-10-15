People's Choice Awards

Is a Baby on the Way For 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Kenneth & Armando?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fan favorites Kenneth and Armando haven't tied the knot yet, but already Armando is hoping to expand their family...despite Kenneth's concerns over his age.

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 15, 2021 6:00 PMTags
Room for one more? 

After making history in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, The Other Way stars Kenneth, 58, and Armando, 32, are looking to expand their blended family...but these fiancés can't agree just yet on how to welcome a child together. During this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, airing Oct. 17, the Mexico-based couple weigh their options. 

"Adoption is something we've been talking on and off about," Armando explains in a confessional. "Kenny was hesitant because of his age, but I've been thinking a lot about it after visiting my family. I have a large extended family and I've always wanted more kids." 

To Kenneth, Armando starts the conversation by dropping baby bombshell: "Previously I've mentioned I wanted to adopt a child closer to Hannah's age, but the more I think about it, I kind of like the idea of a baby." 

Kenneth already has grown children—even a grandchild!—and struggles to wrap his mind around starting over again. 

"A baby?! A baby is a lot, you know? Remember having a baby?" Kenneth says in shock. "The work that goes into a newborn, people who are approaching 60 usually aren't having babies." 

Yet, Kenneth admits that he likes the idea of raising another kid. "I can envision it," Kenneth adds. "I can see it. But I also know we have to be logical about it. I'm just saying we need to talk on it." 

And, Armando has something else he wants to discuss: Would Kenneth be willing to do IVF so their child has his "blood"? 

"I can't say that it'd be more special, but it would in some ways," Armando states of in vitro fertilization with Kenneth.  

Later, he tells the camera, "I really hadn't mentioned in vitro to Kenny because of his age. I want a part of Kenny. Hannah is mine, she has my blood. To grow our family, I would love for Kenny to donate his sperm and we would have a baby that is his blood. I think it would be beautiful to have something of us." 

Kenneth responds, "It's a very lovely thought to have another child. I do love the idea of helping a child that needs help now. I could see more so of doing an older kid, if that could work out somehow."

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way father continues, "I think we make amazing parents together, and I think we would give a child a beautiful home. But as you get older, you don't know what's going to happen." 

So, what will Kenneth and Armando decide? Stay tuned to find out.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC, with episodes available to stream early on Fridays, exclusively on Discovery+.

