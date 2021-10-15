Prince William Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Princess Charlotte in First-Ever Instagram Q&A

Watch : Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo

Daddy's little girl!

On Friday, Oct. 15, Prince William took part in his first Instagram Q&A, during which he gave his and Kate Middleton's 6-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, a sweet shout-out.

When asked if unicorns are real, the Duke of Cambridge responded, "Well, I think if you'd talk to my daughter, she'd say they were real. Obviously it's a trade secret, so I can't possibly comment."

William, who also shares with Kate sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 3, answered other random personal questions. When asked if he speaks Spanish, the actor answered in Spanish, "Yes, a little bit."

William took part in the session to promote the first Earthshot Prize ceremony, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 17. The initiative from the Royal Foundation honors five winners for their efforts to help the environment.

"I think this prize needs to be highlighting those individuals, giving them a platform, giving them a profile to present their solution and show people that we can actually fix this stuff," William said during the Q&A. "And ultimately, I want my children's future to be better than what we currently have at the moment, as we all do."