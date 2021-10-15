Lizzo Claps Back at Critics After Wearing See-Through Dress to Cardi B's Birthday Party

The truth hurts, haters!
Earlier this week, Lizzo stepped out in a see-through mesh gown to celebrate Cardi B's birthday in Los Angeles. While many fans were loving the look that was styled by Jason Rembert and captured in fresh photos with bomb lighting, some were a bit more critical.
Ultimately, Lizzo couldn't stay quiet and decided to clap back at the haters in an Instagram Live posted on Thursday, Oct. 14.
"It's very funny to me that people are upset that I'm wearing a see-through outfit or that I'm twerking in a see-through outfit," she said. "[They're saying], 'This is disgusting.'"
Her take: They need something more exciting in their lives. "Don't you have bills to pay?" Lizzo wondered. "Don't you got mouths to feed, including your own? Don't you have a life to live? Don't you want to fall in love and make friends? Don't you got s--t to do? Go read the news bitch before I read you."
But wait, there's more! Lizzo went on to tell her critics to "watch your mother--king values and watch your mother--king mouth."
"Stay the f--k off my mother--king page. Keep your comments to your motherf--king self, bitch. Let me do whatever the f--k I wanna do," she said. "Remember when people minded their own f--king business? #TBT to when people minded their own f--king business. Those were the days, boy. Where people could just wear what they want and there wasn't a mother--king parade or conversation or commentary about it."
While the Grammy winner explained that she doesn't care if people are mean to her, she noted it's part of a larger problem on the Internet.
"I do this because y'all continually disrespect human beings like it's a sport," she said when speaking to the trolls. "It seems like every single day, somebody's disrespecting somebody on the Internet. Let people live, bro. Let people wear whatever the f--k they wanna wear."
For the record, Lizzo appeared to have a great time at Cardi B's star-studded Oct. 11 birthday bash produced by MADE Nightlife. In fact, she gave a glimpse into her party mood on Instagram "when ur too drunk to function at the function."
And for those curious, her buzz didn't stop her from gifting fans with "a soft twerk to bless ya timeline."