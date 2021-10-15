Lizzo Claps Back at Critics After Wearing See-Through Dress to Cardi B's Birthday Party

Watch : Lizzo Says Miley Cyrus Made Twerking Mainstream

The truth hurts, haters!

Earlier this week, Lizzo stepped out in a see-through mesh gown to celebrate Cardi B's birthday in Los Angeles. While many fans were loving the look that was styled by Jason Rembert and captured in fresh photos with bomb lighting, some were a bit more critical.

Ultimately, Lizzo couldn't stay quiet and decided to clap back at the haters in an Instagram Live posted on Thursday, Oct. 14.

"It's very funny to me that people are upset that I'm wearing a see-through outfit or that I'm twerking in a see-through outfit," she said. "[They're saying], 'This is disgusting.'"

Her take: They need something more exciting in their lives. "Don't you have bills to pay?" Lizzo wondered. "Don't you got mouths to feed, including your own? Don't you have a life to live? Don't you want to fall in love and make friends? Don't you got s--t to do? Go read the news bitch before I read you."

But wait, there's more! Lizzo went on to tell her critics to "watch your mother--king values and watch your mother--king mouth."