Selena Gomez Says This "Healthy" Social Media Move "Saved My Life"

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Heartfelt Message to Fans

Selena Gomez has 268 million followers on Instagram, 65.2 million followers on Twitter, 36.3 million followers on TikTok and 29.9 million subscribers on YouTube. What she doesn't have, however, is any of these apps on her phone.

"I do all of my posts through texting my assistant and the caption that I want," the 29-year-old singer, who at one point was the most-followed person on the 'gram, said in a new interview for WWD's Beauty Inc. issue.

In fact, Gomez deleted these apps three years ago. "I say that because that's a huge, significant part of why I feel like I've been as healthy as I have been," she continued. "I'm completely unaware of, actually, what's going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy. And maybe that doesn't make everybody else happy, but for me, it's really saved my life."

So what led her to such a drastic social media cleanse? "To be honest, I was just, like, 'This is too much information,'" Gomez explained. "This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere, and it just felt uncontrollable. I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things. And I just thought, 'Why would I—I don't get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life.' And I just snapped, and I was over it."