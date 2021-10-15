Addison Rae Reacts After Her TikTok Account Is Temporarily Banned

Watch : How Addison Rae's "He’s All That" Movie is The Perfect Remake

Is Addison Rae done with TikTok?

The 21-year-old He's All That actress, who is one of TikTok's most recognizable personalities, let fans know on Thursday, Oct. 14 that the short-form video platform informed her she can no longer use her account.

According to a screenshot she shared to Twitter, Addison received a message from TikTok that read, "Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines. You can download your data."

Addison appeared to take the news in stride, given that she jokingly added to the tweet, "Well time to get a job." While the performer did not share any additional details about why she was temporarily banned from posting videos, her account still appears active.

E! News has reached out to Addison's rep and TikTok for comment.

In addition to Addison, other users have previously expressed frustration over getting erroneously banned due to mass reporting.

When one individual tweeted sarcastically that the star should pursue TikTok, Addison, who has 85 million followers on the platform, replied, "Thanks I'll try that one out!!"