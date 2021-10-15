People's Choice Awards

Tell us your favourites
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Watching These Senior Comedians Joke About Dating Harry Styles Is the Ultimate Feel Good Friday Vibe

Forget making sourdough bread! Comedian Jo Firestone's quarantine hobby instead led to plenty of belly laughs thanks to a senior citizen stand-up class. Watch the hilarious sneak peek.

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 15, 2021 6:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesPeacockNBCU
Watch: "Good Timing With Jo Firestone" Proves Comedy Has No Age Limit

Here's proof that you can be funny at any age. 

Comedian Jo Firestone mentored 16 senior citizens during the pandemic, and used her experiences on Shrill, High Maintenance and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonplus her many years with improv group Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), to teach the timeless art of landing a joke. Weekly workshops over Zoom finally led to the troupe's first in-person meeting in June, followed by their debut stand-up showcase. 

Now, comedy fans can get a glimpse at the thriving stand-up community with a few unexpected new stars in heart-warming Peacock special, Good Timing With Jo Firestone, premiering Friday, Oct. 15. 

From sharing their love lives to grappling with modern technology, these icons are letting it all hang out. In an exclusive sneak peek, one comedian quips about dating at her age, "Do I want an Anthony Hopkins type, or do I want a Harry Styles type?"

photos
Celebrity Couples Who Found Love on Set

An adorable couple also relives their first date. "He told me a joke and it made me laugh," the wife coos. "That's when I fell in love with him." 

Peacock

And, the joke had to do with her spouse auditioning in his twilight years. "Sometimes I go to auditions and they say, 'You're too tall, you're too short, you're too fat, you're too thin,' but what they really mean is, 'You're too old!'" she summed up the line that made her later say "I do." 

Watch the endearing clip above for the ultimate Feel Good Friday vibe.

Good Timing With Jo Firestone premieres Friday, Oct. 15 on Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Every Detail From the New Brittany Murphy Doc That Left Us Captivated

2
Exclusive

Taylor Kinney & More Chicago Fire Stars Celebrate 200th Episode

3

Howie Mandel Speaks Out After Suffering Apparent Medical Incident

4

Watch Billie Eilish Confront Jimmy Kimmel for Making Her Look "Stupid"

5

BIP’s Noah Crashes Car Into His House While Kissing Abigail

Latest News

BIP’s Noah Crashes Car Into His House While Kissing Abigail

Exclusive

Is a Baby on the Way For 90 Day Fiancé's Kenneth & Armando?

Exclusive

Hear These Senior Citizen Comedians Joke About Dating Harry Styles

Where You've Seen the You Season 3 Cast Before

Prince William Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Princess Charlotte in Rare Q&A

Lizzo Claps Back at Critics After Wearing See-Through Dress to Party

Selena Gomez Says This "Healthy" Social Media Move "Saved My Life"