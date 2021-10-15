Watching These Senior Comedians Joke About Dating Harry Styles Is the Ultimate Feel Good Friday Vibe

Watch : "Good Timing With Jo Firestone" Proves Comedy Has No Age Limit

Here's proof that you can be funny at any age.

Comedian Jo Firestone mentored 16 senior citizens during the pandemic, and used her experiences on Shrill, High Maintenance and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, plus her many years with improv group Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), to teach the timeless art of landing a joke. Weekly workshops over Zoom finally led to the troupe's first in-person meeting in June, followed by their debut stand-up showcase.

Now, comedy fans can get a glimpse at the thriving stand-up community with a few unexpected new stars in heart-warming Peacock special, Good Timing With Jo Firestone, premiering Friday, Oct. 15.

From sharing their love lives to grappling with modern technology, these icons are letting it all hang out. In an exclusive sneak peek, one comedian quips about dating at her age, "Do I want an Anthony Hopkins type, or do I want a Harry Styles type?"