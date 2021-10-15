Salma Hayek Shares the Story Behind That Angelina Jolie Cake-Smashing Video

Watch : Salma Hayek Becomes Marvel's First Latinx & Arab Lead

That was one birthday Salma Hayek will never forget.

Last month, the actress turned 55 years old, sharing a video on Instagram celebrating with pals, including Angelia Jolie. Normal enough. But as she explained during the Oct. 14 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, none of them—including the Oscar winner—were actually invited.

"There was no birthday party," she explained while appearing on the late-night show with her Eternals co-star Kumail Nanjiani. "All of those people were crashers. I said, 'I don't want a birthday party this year. I had to work all day.' Twenty-five people that I told them there is no birthday party showed up anyway."

Hayek wasn't able to spend the day with her husband François-Henri Pinault or their kids (they share 14-year-old daughter Valentina and he has three children from previous relationships) due to her work schedule. As a result, Hayek explained, her pals "felt sorry for my loneliness" and just "showed up" at her house. Luckily, she already had a cake, so she introduced her guests to a Mexican birthday tradition: mordida.