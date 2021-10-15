Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC with Kendall Jenner

Baring it all in the Big Apple.
Kourtney Kardashian rocked a see-through ensemble on a NYC date night with Travis Barker on Oct. 14. For the outing, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned with a mock-neck shrug, spaghetti-strapped crop top and sheer bustier paired with a black mini skirt.
The Poosh founder's sleek, tall black boots also complemented Travis' cozy 'fit with an olive green sweater and navy skinny jeans with thigh-high zippers. The mother of three held hands with her Blink-182 drummer boyfriend during their night out on the town.
Kendall Jenner, in a similar mesh sheath dress, later joined the couple for dinner following her 818 tequila party.
The family's NYC excursion comes just a few days after Kim Kardashian's hilarious Saturday Night Live roast of Kourtney on Oct. 10. The fictional Peoples' Kourt spoof even poked fun at Kourtney and Travis' PDA, teasing that Kourtney is now "punk" since dating the rocker.
And, Kourtney gave her seal of approval!
According to an E! News source, "Kourtney and Travis loved it."
Even though Kourtney couldn't be in the live audience due to prior plans with Travis and her kids, she congratulated Kim on her SNL debut, writing via Instagram Stories, "PROUD SISTER!"
An insider added, "The whole family was game for any and all jokes and were very supportive of Kim. None of them take themselves too seriously and didn't want Kim or the show to hold back any punches. They thought she was hilarious and did a great job."
Relive Kourtney and Travis' romance below to see if Kim's impression was spot-on!