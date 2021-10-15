Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC with Kendall Jenner

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker REACT to Kim's "SNL" Roast

Baring it all in the Big Apple.

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a see-through ensemble on a NYC date night with Travis Barker on Oct. 14. For the outing, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned with a mock-neck shrug, spaghetti-strapped crop top and sheer bustier paired with a black mini skirt.

The Poosh founder's sleek, tall black boots also complemented Travis' cozy 'fit with an olive green sweater and navy skinny jeans with thigh-high zippers. The mother of three held hands with her Blink-182 drummer boyfriend during their night out on the town.

Kendall Jenner, in a similar mesh sheath dress, later joined the couple for dinner following her 818 tequila party.

The family's NYC excursion comes just a few days after Kim Kardashian's hilarious Saturday Night Live roast of Kourtney on Oct. 10. The fictional Peoples' Kourt spoof even poked fun at Kourtney and Travis' PDA, teasing that Kourtney is now "punk" since dating the rocker.