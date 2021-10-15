Gwyneth Paltrow Offers NSFW Marriage Advice to Bachelor Nation’s Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

As the Iron Man star herself summarized the series, "Sex, Love & goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners. A continuation of goop's mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives."

And Gwyneth noted the upcoming show is also "full of lessons I wish I'd learned years ago."