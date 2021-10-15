Gwyneth Paltrow Offers NSFW Marriage Advice to Bachelor Nation’s Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Looks like X-Men fans aren't the only ones that think a Wolverine claw can save the day.
Case in point? When an Instagram account reposted an old Twitter exchange between longtime loves and Bachelor Nation's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici on Oct. 13, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow swooped in to offer a little NSFW advice that may just smooth things over.
Sean originally kicked things off when he jokingly tweeted in 2018, "My wife bought off-brand Pop-Tarts. Sometimes I think she's acting out on purpose. Don't know why she's trying to drive me away but I'm not going to budge. I'll love her through this. This is the raw and often ugly side of marriage that people don't want to talk about." To which his wife Catherine wrote back, "They're organic for our child, you man baby."
After seeing the exchange posted on Instagram this week, Gwyneth couldn't help but weigh in. As she commented on the post, "@seanlowe0985 you guys need to watch #sexlove &goop on @netflix. We have a wolverine claw that might get you through this."
Wolverine claw, you ask? Well, it's featured as one of the sex toys included on the trailer for Gwyneth's latest Netflix series, Sex, Love & Goop, premiering on Oct. 21.
As the Iron Man star herself summarized the series, "Sex, Love & goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners. A continuation of goop's mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives."
And Gwyneth noted the upcoming show is also "full of lessons I wish I'd learned years ago."
However, it's worth that Sean and Catherine seem to be sailing along smoothly in the love department ever since the two tied the knot in January 2014. As Sean told E! News in December 2019 right before the arrival of the couple's third child together, "In my opinion, I think that I found someone who, one, she just genuinely loved me with everything that she had but two, we both committed."