Candace Cameron Bure Pokes Fun at Daughter Natasha's Outfit Before They Attend Her Film Premiere

Candace Cameron Bure has questions about some of daughter Natasha's sartorial choices.
The 45-year-old Fuller House alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Oct. 14 of herself and Natasha about to leave the house on a daytime outing. In the video, Candace appeared to be stunned by the outfit her 23-year-old daughter had chosen, which included a large black coat, a gray top, white shorts, red socks and Crocs.
"Don't film me!" Natasha exclaimed as she pulled her hood over her face. "I don't have moisturizer on my legs!"
However, Candace appeared intent on letting her followers get a glimpse of what she perceived to be an unusual wardrobe selection. "Why do you dress like this?" the star asked lightheartedly. "When you're going out with me, why do you dress like this?"
The Hallmark film star wasn't done analyzing the look and added, "Let's see this entire outfit, please." But Natasha just didn't feel camera-ready and asked, "Can I put moisturizer on first?" This led them to both crack up.
Later in the day, Candace let her followers know that Natasha's upcoming Lifetime film would have its glitzy premiere event that evening, and she would be attending, along with husband Valeri Bure, son Lev, 21, and Natasha herself. Sadly, Natasha's 19-year-old brother Maks was away at school.
"We're off to a movie premiere that Natasha's in, called Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, and it's premiering this Saturday on the Lifetime network," Candace gushed on her Instagram Story. "And it's starring Heather Locklear."
The proud mom continued, "We're so excited to go see this sneak peek, and I'm just super, super proud of her, and it's family night. Maks is still in college, so we got four out of five, and we are all dressed up and ready to go."
A bit later, Candace shared a group shot from the red carpet, and let's just say that Natasha's earlier outfit was nothing like the gorgeous red dress she wore to her premiere.
Screenshots showing both outfits are above, so you can decide if you agree with Candace on which look is preferable.