Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Welcome Twins

Lance Bass is saying bye, bye, bye to some sleep because he's officially a dad of twins!

The NSYNC star and his husband, Michael Turchin, are finally a family of four after the birth of their two babies, the couple confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 14. The first-time parents welcomed daughter Violet Betty and son Alexander James via surrogate.

"The baby dragons have arrived!!" the singer gushed on Instagram. "I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh."

Lance teased their arrival on Oct. 13, writing on his Instagram Story, "Here we go," along with a hospital photo of beds for "Baby A" and "Baby B" all set up.

Their birth comes nearly four months after the singer's rep confirmed the pregnancy on June 1, telling E! News that Lance and Michael are "very excited on becoming a family of four!"