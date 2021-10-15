People's Choice Awards

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Is Casual Chic for New York City Outing With Derek Blasberg

Jennifer Lawrence and Derek Blasberg enjoyed the warm New York City weather as they stepped out for a bite to eat at the Mark Hotel.

Watch: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradles Baby Bump During NYC Outing

Whoever said you can't wear white after Labor Day clearly got it wrong.

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out to grab a bite to eat at the Mark Hotel in New York City with friend Derek Blasberg on Thursday, Oct. 14. For the casual outing, the pregnant actress wore a white linen skirt, which she paired with a white and blue button-up top that was left unbuttoned at the top of her belly. She finished off the look with a pair of yellow flats and a tan tote bag.

While Jennifer and Cooke Maroney prepare to welcome their own bundle of joy, Derek and his partner, Nick Brown, welcomed a pair of twins in May. The head of fashion and beauty partnerships for YouTube announced the babies' arrival in a heartwarming Instagram post, saying in part, "Whoever said 'it takes a village to raise a child' wasn't a same-sex parent having kids via an out-of-state surrogacy at the tail end of a global pandemic. It took so many villages (and counties, and states, etc) to start our family and we're profoundly grateful to all of them. This bliss is real."

Jennifer has yet to publicly comment on her pregnancy, but her rep confirmed the actress is a mom-to-be on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

photos
Jennifer Lawrence's Pregnancy Style

Since then, she's showed off her enviable pregnancy style throughout New York City, even stopping to pose for a photo with Amy Schumer at a women's march. The comedian shared a photo of herself and Jennifer, captioning it, "I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice."

To see Jennifer's other maternity looks, check out the gallery below!

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Crisp Cotton

On a warm New York City day, the actress enjoys a walk with friend Derek Blasberg.

TheImageDirect.com
Fit & Fab

The actress bares her baby bump while wearing a black cropped tank top, matching leggings and OOFOS sandals on Oct. 3, 2021.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
Plaid and Political

The actress wears a '90s inspired maternity split dress from Hatch as she appears with friend Amy Schumer at one of the many Women's March rallies to protest against abortion restrictions on Oct. 2, 2021.

SplashNews.com
Rainbow Style

The actress wears a colorful jumpsuit while out with husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Sept. 25, 2021, a few weeks after confirming her pregnancy.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Go Yankees

The actress keeps it casual in a baseball cap and all-black outfit, including a mask to protect against COVID-19, during a stroll in New York City on Sept. 29, 2021.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Denim Style

The actress appears in a denim jacket and gray dress after attending the NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sept. 12, 2021.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Polka Dots

The actress attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in July 2021, two months before she confirmed her pregnancy.

