See Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West's Perfect Transformation as Diana and Charles on The Crown

If you thought Emma Corrin and Joshua O'Connor looked like Princess Diana and Prince Charles, just wait till you see these photos of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West.

Onlookers photographed the Australian actress filming The Crown alongside The Wire star in Spain this week. Debicki and West posed on a yacht as they reenacted the royal family's 1991 vacation to St. Tropez.

Like the late Princess Diana, Debicki sported a short hairstyle and floral dress for the seaside outing. As for West, the actor looked every bit like Prince Charles in a prim and proper suit and tie.

The actors were joined on the Spanish set by Timothee Sambor, 11, and Teddy Hawley, 7, who will make their season five debut as Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively.

It seems The Crown stars are filming the moments leading up to Prince Charles and Diana's separation, as the trip to St. Tropez took place a year before the couple formally announced their split in December 1992.