Adele Officially Makes Her Return to Music With "Easy On Me"—Listen Now

Watch : Adele and BF Rich Paul Are Instagram Official

Say hello to Adele's new song!

The Grammy winner is finally back with a new single, "Easy On Me," from her self-described "divorce" album, 30, which is coming on Nov. 19.

Adele opens the powerful song by saying she feels like she's drowning in a river while desperately trying to find gold, before presumably reflecting on her relationship with ex Simon Konecki. "Baby, let me in," she sings, asking him to "go easy on me, baby." The chorus continues, "I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to / Feel the world around me."

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer says she "changed who I was to put you both first," but is ultimately giving up on the marriage. The pair share son Angelo, 8.

Adele teased the "Easy On Me" release two weeks ago, giving eager fans a reason to look forward to Oct. 15. In the black and white Instagram video, she is seen putting a tape into a car radio and turning up the volume. As she drives down the road, loose papers fly out the windows and the opening notes of the song begin to play.