How Naomi Campbell Felt Returning to Alexander McQueen Runway for First Time Since Designer's Death

Naomi Campbell is honoring her dear friend, late designer Alexander McQueen, in a special way.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the supermodel walked the runway at his label's Spring/Summer 2022 fashion presentation in London, modeling designs from creative director Sarah Burton's new collection. This marks the first time she has walked a runway show for the late designer's brand since McQueen's 2010 death and the company's first such event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
"Mc QUEEN : The whole time my heart was in my chest , trying to stop the tears of of an overwhelming emotion from steaming down my face," Campbell, 51, wrote on Instagram. "Felt you So strong Lee , may have even. glimpsed you in a form of a bird that flew above and around the entire show @alexandermcqueen SS22 #Sarah Burton and Team Mc Queen thank you #homesweethome."
Campbell closed out the show in a black single-breasted embellished cropped jacket with crystal raindrop embroidery, paired with a black strapless skeletal corset dress with an asymmetric skirt and dégradé shredded tulle storm cloud embroidery, plus Arc boots with crystal raindrop embroidery.
Mariah Carey commented, "Gorgeous queen!!!!!" and added three fire emojis. Campbell responded, "@mariahcarey love and miss you," including three heart emojis.
Model Ashley Graham commented on Campbell's post with a heart eyes emoji.
McQueen died of suicide at age 40 on Feb. 11, 2010. Campbell hung out with McQueen at a London Fashion Week dinner a few months before his death and attended his funeral. A day after he died, she and other models wore his designs in his honor at her Haiti Fashion For Relief Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City. Campbell has also worn styles from his brand at celebrity events and in 2019, she presented Burton with the Trailblazer Award at the Fashion Awards in London.
Campbell's appearance at the McQueen fashion show on Tuesday comes more than a week after she walked runways for brands such as Lanvin and Balmain at Paris Fashion Week.