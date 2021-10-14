How Naomi Campbell Felt Returning to Alexander McQueen Runway for First Time Since Designer's Death

Watch : Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace

Naomi Campbell is honoring her dear friend, late designer Alexander McQueen, in a special way.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the supermodel walked the runway at his label's Spring/Summer 2022 fashion presentation in London, modeling designs from creative director Sarah Burton's new collection. This marks the first time she has walked a runway show for the late designer's brand since McQueen's 2010 death and the company's first such event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

"Mc QUEEN : The whole time my heart was in my chest , trying to stop the tears of of an overwhelming emotion from steaming down my face," Campbell, 51, wrote on Instagram. "Felt you So strong Lee , may have even. glimpsed you in a form of a bird that flew above and around the entire show @alexandermcqueen SS22 #Sarah Burton and Team Mc Queen thank you #homesweethome."

Campbell closed out the show in a black single-breasted embellished cropped jacket with crystal raindrop embroidery, paired with a black strapless skeletal corset dress with an asymmetric skirt and dégradé shredded tulle storm cloud embroidery, plus Arc boots with crystal raindrop embroidery.